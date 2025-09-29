When is the India vs Pakistan clash likely to happen next? Know details More than cricket, it was controversy that hogged the limelight in India vs Pakistan matches in the recently concluded Asia Cup. Players also had a go at each other several times during the matches. When will India vs Pakistan next happen now? Know all details here:

The recently concluded Asia Cup was a broadcaster's dream as, for the first time, India and Pakistan locked horns three times in 15 days, including in the final. The arch-rivals faced each other in an Asia Cup final for the first time in history. No handshakes, boycotting of press conferences and to top it all, India not getting the Asia Cup trophy after winning it - all these remained controversial talking points apart from cricket on the field.

Well, this is definitely not the end of India vs Pakistan matches in international cricket. We have India and Pakistan Women locking horns against each other on the upcoming Sunday (October 5) at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the Women's World Cup that is scheduled to start on September 30 (Tuesday).

As far as the men's team is concerned, India and Pakistan are likely to face each other again next year at the T20 World Cup 2026. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosts of the mega event and the marquee clash, it it happens, is certain to take place in Sri Lanka.

Groups not yet decided in T20 World Cup

A total of 20 teams will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup next year, and it is likely to be played from February 7 to March 8. As per the format, the teams will be divided into four groups of five each and it is not clear yet if India and Pakistan will be in the same group. It has become a norm over the last decade or so that the arch-rivals are kept in the same group and it remains to be seen if this is done again after all the controversy that happened in the Asia Cup.

Even if India vs Pakistan happens in the T20 World Cup, the two teams will face each other in Sri Lanka as Pakistan will not travel to India for the mega event.

