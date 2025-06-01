When did Mumbai Indians last win an IPL match in Ahmedabad? Mumbai Indians have the momentum going into the second qualifier against the Punjab Kings, however, the five-time champions don't have the best of records playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the IPL. But what better occasion to change it than an opportunity to make the IPL final?

Ahmedabad :

Mumbai Indians got over their biggest roadblock in the last few seasons, the Gujarat Titans, in a high-scoring eliminator in Mullanpur a couple of days ago but it seems things related to the state of Gujarat are not leaving the five-time champions behind in the ongoing season of the IPL. Hardik Pandya and Co may have gotten past his previous franchise, however, another nemesis awaits the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier - the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The largest capacity stadium will host the second qualifier and the final of the ongoing edition of the IPL, but the venue hasn't been as auspicious for the Mumbai Indians in the tournament compared to others. The last time the Men in Blue won an IPL match at this venue, Narendra Modi was yet to take the oath as the new Prime Minister of India, Mumbai Indians had won only one IPL title, India were the defending champions of the Champions Trophy and Hardik Pandya was yet to make his debut in the IPL.

In six matches in Ahmedabad, the Mumbai Indians have won just one game, back in 2014 against the Rajasthan Royals. Since then Mumbai Indians have lost five matches at the venue against the Royals in 2015 and against the Gujarat Titans in four encounters since 2023. With both the second qualifier and the final scheduled to be held at the venue, Mumbai Indians will be keen to change their fortunes if they have to win their sixth IPL title.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, their Qualifier 2 opponents, beat the Gujarat Titans at the start of this year's IPL when Shreyas Iyer and Co. smashed 243 runs batting first. It has been an outstanding batting wicket in Ahmedabad this season, and the team winning the toss might be tempted to bat first, especially the Mumbai Indians, given how well that decision panned out a couple of days ago on Friday, although it was a different wicket.

Also, the Punjab Kings may have had a bad day in the first qualifier against RCB, they haven't lost back-to-back games this season and will be keen to qualify for only their second IPL final.