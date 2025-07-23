When did a Haryana cricketer last play Test match for India as Anshul Kamboj makes his debut? The 24-year-old pacer from Haryana, Anshul Kamboj, became the 318th Test cricketer to represent India. Kamboj was among the three changes India made for the fourth Test against England in Manchester. England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

MANCHESTER:

Anshul Kamboj, the 24-year-old pacer from Haryana, was handed his Test cap by Deep Dasgupta as he became the 318th cricketer to wear the baggy blue for India in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday, July 23. Kamboj, who had a 10-for to his name in the Ranji Trophy and impressed MS Dhoni and the fans during his stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, became the 10th cricketer from his state of Haryana to play Test cricket for India.

Starting from Kapil Dev, the list includes the likes of Amit Mishra, Ajay Ratra, Ajay Jadeja, Chetan Sharma, Ashok Malhotra, Vijay Sharma and Yograj Singh (also played for Punjab), who have played for Haryana and went on to represent India in Test matches. Off-spinning all-rounder Jayant Yadav was the last cricketer from the state to represent India at the Test level.

Yadav made his debut in 2016 and went on to play six games for India, the last one being in 2022 against Sri Lanka in Mohali, which was Virat Kohli's 100th appearance in the whites for India.

Kamboj was added to the Indian Test squad a few days ago when the visitors found themselves short of bowling resources, with Arshdeep Singh (hand) and Akash Deep (groin) were unavailable because of their respective injuries, while all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the series after a ligament damage during gym training.

Kamboj was one of the three changes in India's line-up for the Manchester Test with Shardul Thakur and Sai Sudharsan also coming back in. Both players were dropped from the side after the Headingley Test and returned to the side. India left Karun Nair out while the other two were injury concerns.

England won the toss and elected to field first under overcast Manchester skies. However, after losing the toss, the Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were able to get through the first hour unscathed.