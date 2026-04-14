When can Will Jacks join Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026? Kieron Pollard shares update

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians are set to receive a timely boost with England all-rounder Will Jacks expected to join the squad later this week, after missing the opening phase of IPL 2026. His absence from the first four fixtures came on the back of an extended international schedule that kept him away from franchise commitments.

The 27-year-old was on a demanding run with England, beginning with a major role in The Ashes, where he featured in four of the five Tests. His workload continued with the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, followed by the T20 World Cup 2026. During the global tournament, Jacks delivered strong all-round returns, scoring 226 runs and taking nine wickets as England progressed to the semi-finals.

Now, Mumbai Indians have found themselves under early pressure this season, managing only a single victory from four matches. Their most recent defeat, while chasing a target of 241 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium, exposed issues in both bowling execution and decision-making under pressure.

The team management is hopeful that Jacks’ arrival will help address some of those concerns, particularly in balancing the side. His ability to contribute in multiple phases of the game offers an option Mumbai have lacked so far, especially during the middle overs, where control has been inconsistent. Notably, batting coach Kieron Pollard confirmed that Jacks’ arrival is imminent and dismissed any concerns around his physical condition.

"We're expecting Will Jacks very soon. As you alluded to, fitness issues, to my knowledge, I don't know anything about that. We are a team made up of over 20 members. And at this point, he's not here. But he will be here soon,” Pollard said in the pre-match press conference.

Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya under pressure

Attention also remains on captain Hardik Pandya, who continues to face scrutiny over his tactical calls despite recent success on the international stage. The team’s performances have not reflected the depth available, leading to growing questions around strategy and consistency.

Meanwhile, MI’s schedule does not ease up, with a clash against Punjab Kings scheduled next, followed closely by another meeting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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