When can Shubman Gill become World No.1 ODI batter after latest mega jump past Virat Kohli?

New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill has leapfrogged veteran batter Virat Kohli to jump to the second spot in the ICC ODI rankings for batters, rising three spots from fifth after his recent exploits against Afghanistan.

The ODI and Test skipper recently scored an unbeaten 84 and a jaw-dropping 154 in two of the three ODIs as India swept Afghanistan 3-0. This saw him jump from fifth spot to second place as he became India's top-ranked ODI batter yet again, going past the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the process.

Gill has 791 rating points to his name and trails only New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who is the No.1 batter with 815 ratings. Mitchell had leapfrogged Rohit and Kohli on separate occasions to take the top spot earlier this year. With Gill's big rise, he is at risk of losing the top spot.

When can Gill take the No.1 spot?

Gill is not much behind Mitchell in the ODI rankings. Before the recent update, he was in fifth spot with 735 ratings, but his latest jump saw him tally 791 ratings and stay just 24 behind the New Zealander. This presents Gill with a strong chance of becoming the World No.1 ODI batter yet again when he takes the field next during the ODI series against England that will take place from July 14 to 19.

Mitchell will also be in action during the same time when New Zealand take on West Indies in a five-match ODI series from July 12 to 22. This will put these two batters in focus for the top spot as there is not much to separate the two.

Ishan Kishan makes big jump too

Coming back to the latest ODI rankings, Ishan Kishan was another big gainer in the list for the batters. He has scaled 21 places from 64 to joint 43 with 516 ratings. This came after his blistering 125 in the second ODI of the series against Afghanistan in Lucknow. Kishan made a return to the ODI set-up after quite a long time, two and a half years after he last played an ODI series in December 2023.

Arshdeep Singh also made big gains in the ODI bowlers' rankings after his recent exploits in the Afghanistan series. He picked up 3/45 in the second ODI after a 2/27 in the first clash, which saw him move from 38th to the 22nd spot in the bowlers' rankings.

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