When and why Sudhir Naik was accused of shoplifting during India tour of England 1974? Read to find out why late former India cricketer Sudhir Naik was accused of shoplifting socks during India's tour of England back in 1974. The incident garnered major media attention back in the day leading to negative publicity for the Indian team.

The Indian team have engaged in several thrilling clashes against each other throughout the years. The two sides share a rich history with each other, and they are all set to once again lock horns in the upcoming five-game Test series that is scheduled to begin from June 20.

Over the years, there have been many moments from the India-England Test series that have caught the headlines. One of the most infamous moments from the series came back in 1974 when former India opener Sudhir Naik was accused of shoplifting.

Back in the India tour of England in 1974, the tour was a forgettable one for the side, as England went on to win all three of the Test matches, but even with the side’s horrid show, it was Sudhir Naik who managed to make the headlines.

Naik was allegedly accused of stealing socks

In between the second and third Test of the India tour of England in 1974, the allegations of shoplifting had surfaced against Naik. It is worth noting that Naik had gone shopping in between the matches and had even bought socks for himself and his teammates.

When he presented the socks for billing, one pair had been missed out on by accident. The same was picked up by the scanner, and after the security called the authorities, Naik was charged with shoplifting. The former cricketer did try to explain that he had accidentally missed out on the sock and also stated that he had paid for everything else, and it was a mistake that the pair of socks was missed out on.

The police did not think much of the explanation, and the Indian team management, hoping to let the matter go as soon as possible, advised Naik to plead guilty. However, the news of the same was leaked to a reporter to publish it soon after that, which led to embarrassment for the side.

