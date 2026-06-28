When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off Test live on TV and stream online in India?

Harare:

Zimbabwe return to Test cricket with a home fixture against Bangladesh in Harare, marking another one-off appearance in a format they have played sparingly outside structured cycles. The match begins on Sunday, June 28 and comes at a time when Zimbabwe continue to operate outside the World Test Championship framework, despite an increased number of Tests in recent seasons.

Since 2025, Zimbabwe have featured in 10 Tests, including five against New Zealand, South Africa and England. Those opponents had not faced Zimbabwe in the format for years, with the most recent meetings dating back to 2016, 2017 and 2003 respectively. Despite this increased activity, Zimbabwe remain on the margins of the WTC structure, though discussions around an expanded cycle from 2027 could potentially include Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan, alongside occasional standalone fixtures.

For the clash against Bangladesh, the Chevrons have made some notable changes, with Richard Ngarava leading the side after taking over captaincy from Craig Ervine in December. Ngarava has only four T20 internationals as captain.

On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers arrive with a strong recent record across World Test Championship cycles, having recorded landmark wins including victories over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui and Sylhet, a 2-0 away series win in Pakistan and success against West Indies in Kingston. Their latest tour follows another 2-0 series win over Pakistan at home.

Zimbabwe, however, will be without Sikandar Raza, who has been released for T20 Blast commitments in England. The spin-bowling duties could fall to either returning veteran Graeme Cremer or left-arm spinner Wessly Madhevere. The fixture also marks Cremer’s return to Test cricket after last playing in 2017.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off Test Broadcast Details

When is the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off Test?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off Test will begin on Sunday, June 28.

At what time does the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off Test begin?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off Test will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Where is the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off first Test being held?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off Test will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Where can you watch the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off Test on TV in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off Test won’t be broadcast live in India.

Where can you watch the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off Test online in India?

Indian fans can watch the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh one-off Test live on FanCode.

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