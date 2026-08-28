When and where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2026 live on TV and stream online in India?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the Women’s Asia Cup. The marquee tournament is set to kick off on August 28th, and all participating teams will look to deliver strong performances. It is worth noting that the first game of the tournament sees Hong Kong women taking on Thailand women. The two sides will take on each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the tournament, many eyes will be set upon India women as well. With the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and many more stars on the side, India women will be one of the biggest favourites for the tournament, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the tournament.

India women are drawn in Group A of the Asia Cup alongside Hong Kong, Thailand, and Pakistan women. Group B of the competition consists of the likes of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and the UAE. All eight teams will look to put in their best performance and get their hands on the title.

With the tournament right around the corner, many fans would be wondering where they can watch the Women’s Asia Cup in India, and on the same note, let us have a look at the broadcast details for the tournament.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 - Broadcast details

When will the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 take place?

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will be played in Dubai. Both the season opener and the final will be played in Dubai.

At what time will Women’s Asia Cup 2026 matches begin?

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 matches will be played at 8:00 PM according to IST; all of the matches in the tournament will be played at the same time.

Where can you watch Women’s Asia Cup 2026 live in India?

The live telecast for Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will be available on Sony Sports.

Where can you stream Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming for Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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