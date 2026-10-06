When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I live on TV and stream online?

Lucknow:

India return to T20I action against West Indies, starting October 6 in Lucknow. They had little time to recover from a demanding international schedule as the series begins only three days after securing Asian Games gold in Japan. Meanwhile, only five days after the assignment ends against West Indies in Bengaluru, India’s tour to New Zealand begins.

However, the packed calendar is hardly unfamiliar territory for India. The immediate priority, however, will be to ensure that the workload does not affect their performances. The Asian Games triumph extended India’s winning streak in completed T20Is to nine, which the team would be hoping to extend against West Indies. Especially after a defeat in the third ODI in New Chandigarh.

The reigning world champions still have areas to address. Individual consistency has not always matched the quality of the team, despite much of the World Cup-winning core remaining intact. Fielding will also be under scrutiny after India recorded 14 misfields across the Asian Games semifinal and final.

On the other hand, West Indies arrive with their own ambitions. Their recent T20 campaign ended with a series victory over Sri Lanka, while they had a respectable run at the World Cup before India eliminated them in Kolkata. Sanju Samson’s unbeaten century restricted them from qualifying for the semi-final.

Notably, the visitors possess enough proven T20 talent to make the series competitive. For West Indies, success would offer another opportunity to reinforce their credentials in a format in which they have historically been one of the leading forces.

India vs West Indies T20Is - Broadcast details

When will the India vs West Indies first T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies first T20I will be played on Tuesday, October 6.

At what time will the India vs West Indies match begin?

The India vs West Indies match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs West Indies match being played?

The India vs West Indies match will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Where can you watch the India vs West Indies match live in India?

The live telecast for the India vs West Indies match will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you stream the India vs West Indies match in India?

The live stream for India vs West Indies match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

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