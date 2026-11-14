When and where to watch India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup final live on TV for free and stream online?

The stage is set for the summit clash of the ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2026. Arch-rivals India U19 will be taking on Pakistan U19 in the final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on November 14th, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in the clash, hoping to play some good cricket.

Both sides have been in good form of late, and both are contenders to bring the title home. Notably, Pakistan and India met earlier in the tournament, and Pakistan came out on top, defeating India by three wickets.

The side will be looking to avoid a similar result, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. India will be coming into the game on the back of a dominant win against Afghanistan, and the side will hope to maintain momentum.

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 final - Broadcast details

When will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 final match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 final will be played on Saturday, November 14.

At what time will the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 final match begin?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 final will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where is the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 final being played?

The India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 final will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 final live in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 final will be available to watch on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you stream the India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 final in India?

The live stream for India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2026 final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

India U19 squad: Lakshya Raichandani [C], Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan [VC], Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid [WK], Rajat Baghel [WK], V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood

Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Yousaf (captain), Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wicketkeeper), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq, Jahangir Bilal, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Abdul Subhan.

Also Read:

Shreyas Iyer sums up India's embarrassing fourth ODI loss against NZ, heaps praise on Matt Henry's spell