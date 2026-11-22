The stage is set for one of the most anticipated clashes in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. India A will be taking on Pakistan A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on November 22nd, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the clash, hoping to play some good cricket.

It is interesting to note that both India and Pakistan got off to a good start to their campaigns in the tournament. The Indian team took on Nepal, where, after scoring 332 runs in the first innings of the game, they bundled out Nepal on a score of 26, winning the game by 306 runs.

As for Pakistan, the side took on the UAE in their first game; after scoring 245 runs in the first innings, Pakistan limited the UAE to a score of 184, winning the game by 61 runs. With victories secured, both sides will look to put in a good show, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. A win would be crucial in determining which team will go through to the knockouts.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash - Broadcast details

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash will begin on Sunday, November 22.

At what time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash begin?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash being played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash will be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash live in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash will be available to watch on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you stream the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash in India?

The live stream for India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Rising Stars clash will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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