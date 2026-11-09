When and where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live on TV for free and stream online?

Hamilton (New Zealand):

New Zealand will host India for the third ODI on November 10 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The hosts will be determined to bounce back after consecutive defeats, while a win for the Shubman Gill-led side will seal the series for the Men in Blue. This match holds mighty importance as well, since the captain and KL Rahul won’t be available as they will join the Test team. In Gill’s absence, Shreyas Iyer will lead the side.

Meanwhile, both ODIs have been low-scoring. Rain is currently threatening the third ODI as well and for the same reason, the pitch is under the covers. Hence, another low-scoring game could be on the horizon. India had to call off their training last evening due to rain and as per early predictions, it will bother the match from time to time.

When it comes to New Zealand, several injuries have affected the team composition. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra’s absence has hurt the batting unit, while Glenn Phillips hasn’t been at his best in the ODIs. Daryl Mitchell showed his batting prowess in the previous game, but his strike rate was slightly concerning. When it comes to the bowling unit, the Kiwis have done well.

India vs New Zealand ODIs - Broadcast details

When will the India vs New Zealand third ODI match be played?

The India vs New Zealand third ODI will be played on Tuesday, November 10.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand third ODI match begin?

The India vs New Zealand match will begin at 7:30 AM IST.

Where is the India vs New Zealand third ODI being played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Where can you watch the India vs New Zealand third ODI match live in India?

The live telecast for the India vs New Zealand match will be available to watch on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also catch it free on DD Sports Channel.

Where can you stream the India vs New Zealand match in India?

The live stream for India vs New Zealand match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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