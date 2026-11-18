New Delhi:

India’s high-voltage two-match Test series against New Zealand starts at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19. Playing away from home against the Kiwis is already a significant challenge and adding the World Test Championship equation to it further highlights the importance of the series.

So far, India have enjoyed the New Zealand tour, winning both T20I and ODI series. However, the red-ball challenge presents a different test. India have struggled to establish consistency in recent Tests and their poor record in New Zealand offers little room for confidence.

Their last Test victory in the country came in Hamilton nearly 18 years ago, when India registered a 10-wicket win. Remarkably, that remains their only Test triumph in New Zealand over the past five decades.

Gill, who experienced India's 2019 Test series defeat as a teenager, believes the visitors are better equipped this time around to handle the hosts' bowling plans this time. However, many of them do not have enough experience of playing Test cricket in New Zealand and that is one concerning sign going into the opening match.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to protect their position at the top of the WTC table. However, their preparations have suffered a setback, with Mitchell Santner ruled out because of a fractured hand. Dean Foxcroft has been brought into the squad following impressive performances for New Zealand A.

On the other hand, India are expected to field four specialist fast bowlers, with Gill also emphasising batting depth. For the same reason, there’s a possibility that Mohammed Siraj be dropped, despite his phenomenal Test record away from home.

India vs New Zealand Test - Broadcast details

When will the India vs New Zealand first Test match be played?

The India vs New Zealand first Test will begin on Thursday, November 19.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand first Test match begin?

The India vs New Zealand match will begin at 3:30 AM IST.

Where is the India vs New Zealand first Test being played?

The India vs New Zealand match will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Where can you watch the India vs New Zealand first Test match live in India?

The live telecast for the India vs New Zealand match will be available to watch on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also catch it for free on DD Sports Channel.

Where can you stream the India vs New Zealand match in India?

The live stream for India vs New Zealand Test match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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