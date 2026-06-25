When and where to watch India A's unofficial Test vs Sri Lanka A live on TV and stream online?

Galle:

India A's red-ball campaign in Sri Lanka gets underway on Thursday, June 25. The opening match of a two-game unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka A will be played in Galle. Notably, the visitors arrive for the longer-format leg of the tour under the leadership of keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, with selectors closely monitoring performances as India continues to evaluate options beyond the senior squad.

Among the players attracting interest is pace bowler Aquib Nabi, whose domestic performances placed him firmly in the spotlight. The Jammu & Kashmir seamer clinched 60 wickets during his side's Ranji Trophy-winning campaign but did not secure a place in India's squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. His outing in Sri Lanka offers another opportunity to impress ahead of India's scheduled tour of New Zealand later this year, where conditions are traditionally favourable for fast bowlers.

Several other players will also be aiming to strengthen their standing in the national selection picture. Batters Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal are part of a group seeking to enhance their prospects in the race for top-order positions. Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj returns looking to rebuild momentum after a challenging Test debut in England last year, while recent ODI debutant Harsh Dubey continues his progression through the ranks.

The squad also features Ruturaj Gaikwad and Gurnoor Brar, adding further experience and depth to the touring party. Now, although unofficial Tests do not hold international status, they remain an important assessment tool for selectors. For India, the series provides another chance to examine reserve strength and identify players capable of making the step up to the highest level of the game.

India A vs Sri Lanka A unofficial Test Broadcast Details

When is the India A vs Sri Lanka A unofficial Test?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A unofficial Test will begin on Thursday, June 25.

At what time does the India A vs Sri Lanka A unofficial Test begin?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A unofficial Test will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Where is the India A vs Sri Lanka A first unofficial Test being held?

The first India A vs Sri Lanka A unofficial Test will be played in Galle.

Where can you watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A unofficial Test on TV in India?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A unofficial Test won’t be broadcast live in India.

Where can you watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A unofficial Test online in India?

Indian fans can watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A unofficial Test live on Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel.

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