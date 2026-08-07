When and where to watch CPL 2026 live on TV and stream online in India?

Antigua:

The 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to begin on September 8, as per Indian Standard Time, with an expanded seven-team competition. The 14th edition of the tournament will run until September 20, featuring 39 matches across the Caribbean, which includes the playoffs and final in Barbados.

The addition of Jamaica Kingsmen is the biggest structural change to the league. The franchise restores Jamaica's presence in the CPL after the country went without a team in the 2024 and 2025 editions following the exit of the Jamaica Tallawahs. The Kingsmen are the league's seventh franchise, expanding the tournament from six teams for the first time since its inception in 2013.

The opening fixture will also mark another first for the CPL, with Arnos Vale Stadium hosting league matches for the first time. It will host the match between Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders begin the season as favourites after securing their fifth CPL title in 2025. They have retained the core of their championship-winning squad, including Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein, while Guyana Amazon Warriors, Saint Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals are expected to mount strong title challenges.

The expanded format retains the league's round-robin and playoff structure, but the additional franchise increases the schedule to 39 matches and broadens opportunities for regional players. With a new team, a new venue and a larger field, the 2026 edition represents the biggest overhaul of the CPL since the tournament was launched, as Cricket West Indies seeks to strengthen the league's footprint across the Caribbean.

CPL 2026 - Broadcast details

When will the CPL 2026 take place?

CPL 2026 will be played across the Caribbean islands. It will start in St Vincent, while Barbados will host the final.

At what time will CPL 2026 matches begin?

CPL 2026 matches will be played either in 4:30 am IST or 5:30 am IST. The opening game is on 4:30 am IST.

Where can you watch CPL 2026 live in India?

The live telecast for CPL 2026 will be available on Star Sports.

Where can you stream CPL 2026 in India?

The live streaming for CPL 2026 will be available on FanCode and CPL YouTube channel.

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