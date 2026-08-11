What will happen to WTC 2025-27 points table if India win Sri Lanka Test series 2-0?

New Delhi:

India are set to meet Sri Lanka for a crucial two-match Test series in a few days as they look to make their push for the World Test Championship final. The Shubman Gill-led team has blown hot and cold in the current WTC cycle, with four wins and a draw in nine matches and find themselves lagging behind the top three in the points table.

Currently ranked fifth in the nine-team WTC standings, India face an uphill task to make their case for a WTC final spot. They are miles behind the top two - Australia and South Africa - and need to put in some magical performances if they have to secure a top two finish before the June final at the Oval. And they would need to start doing it now, from the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts on August 15 in Galle.

What will happen if India beat Sri Lanka 2-0?

India would hope they can overcome the trial by spin in Sri Lanka and churn out a performance to get the most desired result from their trip to the island nation. A 2-0 series win would be great, considering how the spin-friendly conditions have tested the batters and the Indian batters have been under scrutiny for playing spin.

If they somehow manage to win the series 2-0, they would get a major PCT boost. India currently sit in fifth place with a PCT of 48.15, having accumulated 52 points in nine matches. They are above the series hosts Sri Lanka, who have a PCT of 41.67 in four matches.

India Gill's team wins the series 2-0, they will take their PCT to 57.57%, which is currently lower than the fourth-placed Bangladesh side, which has a PCT of 58.33 from four games.

India's standings also dependant on Bangladesh series

The Bangla Tigers will also be in action in a two-match Test series against Australia from August 13 onwards, two days before the start of India's Galle Test. This will be Bangladesh's first Test series in Australia in the last 23 years. Considering Australia have a full-strength squad for the series, it would take something special for Najmul Hossain Shanto's side, which is coming into this series after losing tearaway fast bowler Nahid Rana and left-arm speedster Shoriful Islam.

If Bangladesh manage to draw the series 1-1, they would tally a PCT of 55.55, which would then be lower than India's, in case the latter wins both the matches, with the second one scheduled from August 23 onwards in Colombo.

India's schedule for the remainder of WTC

After touring Sri Lanka for two Tests, India will travel to New Zealand for a two-Test assignment in November. The Men in Blue will later host Australia for a five-match blockbuster Border-Gavaskar series from late January till early March.

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