What will happen if Pakistan pull out of Asia Cup 2025? Following the Asia Cup 2025 handshake controversy with India, Pakistan threatened to quit the tournament, accusing referee Andy Pycroft of mishandling. ICC refused action. Pakistan risks losing $12-16 million if they withdraw, impacting their finances and tournament progression.

Dubai:

Following the handshake controversy in the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan has threatened to withdraw from the ongoing tournament. After their match against India, the team led by Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players, which rattled the Salman Agha-led Pakistan side. In protest, the Pakistan captain boycotted the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pakistan have since accused match referee Andy Pycroft of mishandling the situation. They have formally lodged a complaint with the ICC, demanding Pycroft’s removal from the Asia Cup and warning they may quit the tournament if their demand is not met. However, the ICC has declined to take action, leaving the question of whether Pakistan will actually follow through on their threat to exit the tournament midway.

Pakistan will suffer financial blow

The big question now is: what will happen if the Men in Green actually pull out of the tournament? First and foremost, they would face a significant financial hit. All five Test-playing nations in the Asia Cup receive 15% of the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) annual revenue, with the remaining funds distributed among the associate members. If Pakistan withdraw midway, they stand to lose between USD 12 to 16 million, which is a substantial amount, especially considering the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doesn’t have the financial strength of the BCCI.

“Can Naqvi risk Pakistan losing around USD 16 million out of a projected budget of USD 227 million for the fiscal year? That will be roughly seven per cent of the annual PCB revenue gone. It will be walking on thin ice for him. But again as one of the important ministers of Pakistan, he also needs to keep his respect in front of his countrymen,” a source close to the development told PTI.

If Pakistan don’t field their team against the UAE on September 17 in Dubai, they will be out of the competition. UAE will be the second team from Group A to progress to the Super Fours.