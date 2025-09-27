What will happen if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final result in a washout? If the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out, the trophy will be shared as per ACC rules. However, a reserve day on September 29 reduces this chance. India leads the tournament, while Pakistan remains hopeful despite past defeats.

Dubai:

The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, are set to clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final, slated to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28. It will be the first time in history that these two teams will compete against each other for the continental cup. Notably, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side has already defeated Pakistan twice in the ongoing tournament and it won’t be surprising if they complete the hat-trick as the Men in Green failed to put up any kind of show in the last two occasions.

Nevertheless, ahead of the marquee final, Pakistan captain Salman Agha remains confident and expects the team to produce a standard performance and win the cup. He noted that the players, particularly the bowlers, might not hesitate to play aggressively against India. However, they tried the same strategy in the Super Four clash on September 21, but it resulted in Pakistan suffering a six-wicket defeat.

Meanwhile, what will happen if the rain plays a spoilsport on the night of the final in Dubai? Even though no match in this tournament has been affected, but in case it happens on Sunday, there is a reserve day in place. According to Asian Cricket Council rules, the trophy would be shared if the final ends in a no-result due to rain or other unforeseen reasons. However, a reserve day is scheduled for Monday, September 29, reducing the chances of a shared title, a scenario yet to occur in Asia Cup history.

India vs Pakistan squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Hasan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem