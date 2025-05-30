What will happen if GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator clash is washed out? With Gujarat Titans all set to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at what would happen if the clash is washed out due to rain.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the eliminator of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the must-win encounter at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on May 30.

It is worth noting that the winner of the clash between GT and MI will go on to play Qualifier 2, where they will lock horns with Punjab Kings on June 1, as both sides will then face off for a spot in the final.

With the clash looming around the corner, many have been wondering what would happen if the Eliminator clash was washed out. Interestingly, if the match is indeed washed out, Gujarat Titans will be the ones to make it through to Qualifier 2, as they finished above Mumbai Indians in the points table.

It is interesting to note there is no reserve day in place for the Eliminator, as Qualifier 2 of the tournament will be played on Sunday, June 1 in Ahmedabad. Furthermore, the chances of actually raining in the GT vs MI clash are low.

According to the weather forecast, the chance of rain is very unlikely, and an uninterrupted game should be on the cards on May 30. As for the temperature, 37 degrees Celsius is expected to be the highest and it can fall as low as 25 degree Celsius.

Speaking of the IPL 2025 playoffs, it was Royal Challengers Bengaluru who became the first team to reach the IPL 2025. The side put in an exceptional performance in Qualifier 1 of the tournament against Punjab Kings, defeating them by eight wickets and reaching their first IPL final in nine years. As a result, Punjab Kings will not play Qualifier 2, where they will face the winner of the upcoming clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.