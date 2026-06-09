What is the nightclub incident involving Ben Stokes and Atkinson which could lead to captain's resignation?

New Delhi:

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson find themselves in choppy waters after another nightclub incident marred the England and Wales Cricket Board and put Stokes' Test captaincy in doubt. Just seven months after Harry Brook was involved in an altercation with a bouncer at a Wellington nightclub, England players find themselves in trouble once again.

And this came after a midnight curfew was introduced after England's horror Ashes 1-4 drubbing. After Ben Duckett was found visibly drunk during the Ashes break in Noosa.

What is the incident about?

The recent one happened after England's big 115-run win over New Zealand in the first of the three Tests at Lord's. Stokes, who had quit alcohol, stated that he looked to share "a proper beer with the boys" following their win. Reports claim that the England captain Stokes and fast-bowler Atkinson breached the team protocols and made a trip to a Chelsea nightclub, Rex Room. It has now been revealed that the incident broke out following an argument between Atkinson and Saracens Rugby player Totoa Auvaa.

As per multiple reports, the Saracens squad came to the club to celebrate the end of their domestic season. The two English players were involved in a fracas with Auvaa, who threw a punch in the subsequent affray. The punch from Auvaa, who is said to be weighing 275lbs (125kg), hit the England security manager, who needed medical attention and stitches. As per reports, the ECB has said that the two cricketers were "not the aggressors".

Saracens aware of the incident, rugby club confirms

Meanwhile, the Saracens club has confirmed that it was aware of the incident and is "establishing the full facts". "The club is currently establishing the full facts and is in contact with the relevant authorities and individuals involved. Once this process is complete, the matter will be reviewed and addressed appropriately," it said in a statement.

Stokes to lose his captaincy?

The incident puts Stokes' captaincy in doubt and also his and Atkinson's places for the second Test against New Zealand in doubt. The ECB had hinted that the duo could remain absent from the Oval Test while giving its official statement. "The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men's Test against New Zealand," the ECB's statement said.

"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed, and we will provide a further update when possible."

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph's deputy cricket correspondent Will Macpherson, who has been covering the story, hinted that Stokes could end up losing his captaincy. "There are two angles to that: he's certainly considering his position, and he may resign; he may be sacked," Macpherson said as quoted by Sky Sports News.

"There's no question the players were both inebriated, and no question that they'd both breached the curfew. They had their security detail with them, a detail of the story that some people find curious, but the security guard's job is to stay with the players, whether they want him there or not.

"I'd be surprised if they [Stokes and Atkinson] are involved in the second Test. I don't necessarily think they will be suspended per se, but I think they'll be taken out of the line of fire, at least, given the circumstances."

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