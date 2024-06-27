What is the last cut-off time for IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal to start in Guyana?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler.

With the focus at the Guyana skies, India and England meet again in another T20 World Cup semifinal after their last four meeting in 2022. This time the two heavyweights will collide at the Providence Stadium in Guyana with the spot for the final once again on the line.

But the weather gods have not been kind in the South American nation. It was raining in the morning on the eve of the game and also on the match day on June 27. The toss was also delayed due to the showers.

So what is the last cut-off time that the India vs England clash can start and what are the playing conditions?

The International Cricket Council had laid playing conditions for the semifinals beforehand. India and England play in the second semifinal in Guyana at 10:30 AM local time and 8:00 PM IST on June 27.

While there was a reserve day kept for the South Africa vs England game in the first semifinal on June 26 (local time), there was none for the second semifinal in Guyana. This means that the second semifinal will have to be played on the same day. An extra time of 250 minutes (4 hours and 10 minutes) has been allotted to the second semifinal and that too on the same day.

This means that we the overs will not begin to get cut before 250 minutes. As this clash is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, the cut-off time for a full 20-over per-side contest is 12:10 (250 minutes after the scheduled time).

Notably, for the semifinal to be constituted, there should be a minimum of 10 overs per-side need to be bowled and not five per side, which was the case in the group stage and Super 8. The last cut-off time for the minimum 10-over start is approximately 1:44 AM IST, according to an ICC spokesperson as reported by ESPNCricinfo. That is five hours and 44 minutes from the scheduled start.