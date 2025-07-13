What is the highest target successfully chased by India in Tests in England? India weren't at their best to start with during the ongoing Lord's Test but the batting performance on Day 3 and the bowling show the next day put the visitors in the driving seat, needing 193 runs to win and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

London:

India's collective bowling performance on Day 4 against England at Lord's Cricket Ground meant that the visitors found themselves with a great opportunity to win the third Test of the ongoing five-match series and take a 2-1 lead. England were ahead of the game after the first two days with India still trailing by 242 runs with just seven wickets in the bag and had lost skipper Shubman Gill, who has been at the front and centre of India's run-scoring in the series. However, the batters and bowlers' collective performance on the third and fourth days meant that India were 193 runs away from another famous win at the Home of Cricket.

The runs from Joe Root and skipper Ben Stokes helped England cross that hurdle of 180, but couldn't get to that 200-225 mark, which they would have targeted, especially with the ball doing all sorts of things in terms of movement. However, the game changed with Washington Sundar's spell, who accounted for big wickets of Root, Stokes, Jamie Smith and Shoaib Bashir in the end to cap the innings off. The ball is seaming and swinging but 193 isn't a target India would worry about.

However, the history isn't on India's side. India have chased down totals only three times in England when the targets were 173, 134 and 73 out of 25 times while batting in the fourth innings. India have drawn nine times but have lost on 13 occasions while batting in the fourth innings. The highest target chased by India in Tests in England was 173 (score 174/5) and the visitors will need to score 19 more to get a victory at Lord's this time around.