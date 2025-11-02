What is the highest target chased in Women's ODI World Cup final as India put up 298 against South Africa? Led by strong contributions from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, India put up 298/6 in the World Cup final against South Africa. The Indian women are hunting for their maiden ICC World title in the senior category.

New Delhi:

India put up a strong total of 298/6 in their Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai after a decent show from the batters. Led by Shafali Verma's 78-ball 87 and Deepti Sharma's run-a-ball 58, the Women in Blue came inches within a 300-total, but the Proteas made a strong comeback with the ball.

India were cruising through in the first innings with their openers on song. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put up a 104-run stand for the opening wicket, with the former making 87 and the latter 45.

However, the Proteas made a comeback when they removed both the openers and then kept chipping away and did not let any major partnerships build up. Deepti made 58, while Richa Ghosh scored 34 from 24 balls as India finished on 298/6.

What is the highest target chased in the World Cup final?

The highest target chased down in the Women's World Cup final is just 167, which England had hunted down against New Zealand in the 2009 final in North Sydney. There have been only four successful run-chases in the Women's World Cup finals. Out of the 10 finals to have taken place, defending sides have been victorious on six occasions.

Highest chases in Women's World Cup finals:

1 - 167 by England vs New Zealand in the 2009 final

2 - 165 by Australia vs New Zealand in the 1997 final

3 - 152 by Australia vs England in the 1982 final

4 - 128 by Australia vs England in the 1988 final

Meanwhile, India's 298/6 is the second-highest total in a Women's World Cup final, with Australia's 356/5 against England in the 2022 final. The Aussies had won that game bya healthy margin of 71 runs in the end.

India are into their third World Cup final and are looking for their maiden title, having ended on the wrong end in 2005 and 2017. The Women in Blue lost out to Australia in the 2005 final by 98 runs and then to England in 2017 by nine runs after bottling up the run-chase.