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  4. What is the cut-off time for KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash as rain threatens a washout?

What is the cut-off time for KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash as rain threatens a washout?

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Kolkata Knight Riders entered this clash after losing both of their first two matches, while Punjab Kings came on the back of two successive wins. Rain interrupted the game after 3.4 overs were bowled as covers were rushed on in a lengthy delay.

Shreyas Iyer and teammates walk off after rain stopped play in KKR vs PBKS clash in Kolkata.
Shreyas Iyer and teammates walk off after rain stopped play in KKR vs PBKS clash in Kolkata. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The heavens opened up as Kolkata Knight Riders began their batting against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 6. A steady drizzle had already washed out the training sessions of both teams on the eve of the game, and rain came down at the start of this fixture in Kolkata on Monday.

While the toss and the start took place at the right time, it began pouring down after nearly 15 minutes into the match. By this time, KKR had already lost two wickets with the ball swinging well in the green and overcast conditions. Xavier Bartlett struck twice in the second over, nicking behind Finn Allen and Cameron Green in a matter of three balls as several fans criticised Ajinkya Rahane's decision to bat first. 

However, the rain came down as the players went back with the fans searching for shelter to save themselves from the downpour. KKR were 25/2 after 3.4 overs when the play was interrupted due to rain. The drizzle got heavier as a heavy breeze also blew across the venue to make matters worse.

What is the cut-off time for the KKR vs PBKS game?

The cut-off time for the minimum required five-over contest for the KKR vs PBKS game in Kolkata is 11:14 PM IST. The game must end by 11:40 PM IST. This gave almost three and half hours from when the play stopped at 7:47 PM IST to the cut-off time of 11:14 PM. The overs were curtailed from 9:10 PM IST.

Narine, Varun miss out as KKR opt to bat

Meanwhile, KKR are already missing Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy for this game. Narine is out due to sickness, while Chakravarthy has picked up an injury while fielding in the previous game against the SRH, skipper Ajinkya Rahane confirmed. 

"We are going to bat first. Looks like a good wicket, a little bit on the drier side, but it's a very good wicket and slightly less covering of grass as well. That’s the reason to put the runs on the board first," Rahane said at the toss.

"(What needs to be done to turn the tide in their favour?) It’s all about having that belief, having that confidence. Preparation-wise, we’ve been fantastic, each and every player. It’s all about winning the small moments in T20 format. It’s all about giving your best. And if you find that right moment, just give your best. So, as I said, we are confident as a unit and have that belief. 

"(Get Sunil Narine up the order maybe?) We will think about that (smiles). Two changes, forced changes. Varun Chakaravarthy, unfortunately, got injured taking a catch in the last game, and Sunil Narine is sick. Powell and Saini are in," Rahane added.

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