What is SRH's lowest total in IPL as LSG hit 2016 champions hard in Hyderabad?

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad were in shambles early on in their clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday, April 5. The hard-hitting SRH side was asked to bat first at home with expectations of a huge total from a team that boasts the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, among others.

However, with the pitch looking two-paced, the Hyderabad batters were hit hard by some brilliant bowling by the Lucknow bowlers. Mohammed Shami was the star with the ball early on as he removed the hard-hitting Abhishek and Head in consecutive overs before Prince Yadav and Digvesh Rathi removed Ishan Kishan and Liam Livingstone to put the clips on SRH's wings.

After the powerplay, the 2016 champions were reeling at 22/3 and were then 26/4 after 7.1 overs following Livingstone's dismissal. All this put SRH in jeopardy of their lowest-ever IPL total.

What is SRH's lowest IPL score?

SRH's lowest IPL score is 96, all out, which they made against the Mumbai Indians at their home in 2019. Their most recent lowest all-out score is 113, which they recorded against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 final. Their lowest total without being dismissed is 115/8 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai in 2021.

Lowest scores for SRH in IPL:

1 - 96/10 vs MI in Hyderabad in 2019

2 - 113/10 vs MI in Hyderabad in 2015

3 - 113/10 vs KKR in Chennai in 2024

4 - 114/10 vs KXIP in Dubai in 2020

5 - 115/8 vs KKR in Dubai in 2021

LSG opt to bowl first in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, LSG opted to bowl first in their second match of the tournament. "We are looking to bowl first. The wicket is good, but at the same time, you know, their main strength is batting. So, let them bat first. We can put them under pressure in the second innings. We keep coming here every year, that's not a new challenge. But at the same time, this is one team which can hurt you well. But at the same time, whoever plays the better cricket will win. (On the conditions) It looks like a good wicket for sure. But at the same time, there is something in the wicket. After the powerplay, I think it might stick into the wicket as much. The ball will get older and it's going to be harder to score. Just one change, Sid (Manimaran Siddharth) comes in for Nortje. (Will you open today?) We'll see, we'll see," LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

"(Playing in Hyderabad) Very happy. It's always good to get your home support and the crowd loves the SRH team. So yeah, very happy to be here. There are just two changes. Livingstone comes in and Harshal Patel comes in. Harshal Patel, he's done well whenever he's bowled here. And Livi, giving him an opportunity to use his off-spin as well against the left-handers. In T20 especially, execution is the most important thing. You need to be in a good headspace, calm and try to save as many runs as we can. So just plan well and execute your balls. And I think let's see how it goes from there. It's really important for us to get these two points. But at the same time, we need to be calm, take one match at a time. And that is the whole plan. Be in a good headspace, like I said earlier, and just play your best game possible," SRH captain Kishan said.