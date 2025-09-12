What is Sanju Samson's batting position in India T20I team? Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak answers India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said Sanju Samson can bat anywhere, including No. 5 or 6, depending on team needs. He praised the flexibility of Indian batters, highlighting multiple finishers like Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel, ready to adapt as required.

Dubai:

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Friday expressed confidence in Sanju Samson’s ability to bat effectively at numbers five or six, ahead of the high-profile Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday, September 14. Though Samson has rarely batted at these middle-order spots, Kotak emphasised that this doesn’t mean he can’t fulfil the role.

He also explained that all the players in the team are flexible and can bat at any position, which will be decided by the head coach and captain. Kotak further mentioned that all the players are aware of their role and will be ready tor every kind of situation in the middle.

“If you look at our batting line-up, everyone is capable of going in at any number and finish the match. Although we have four-five such aggressive players, the head coach or captain can decide according to the situation. More or less, everyone is prepared to bat at any number. Sanju, in the last match, he would have batted at number 5. In the next match, he can bat at any number. So, it is not fixed. Everyone knows their role. So, they will be ready according to the situation,” said Kotak in the Press conference.

Only openers and number 3 slot are fixed, as Kotak explained

He also praised the team’s multiple finishing options, citing players like Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Samson and Axar Patel who can adapt their batting based on match situations. Explaining it, Kotak mentioned that barring the opening slot and the number three position, all the players can be rotated based on the match situation.

“Obviously, the openers and No. 3, we think about particular players. But after that, if required, I think all the players, mentally and skill-wise, are prepared to bat at any number. And I think that’s a good sign. Because if you look at Shivam, if you look at Hardik, if you look at Axar, they all can do whatever is required, depending on who is bowling, which bowler of the opposing team has the remaining overs, how is the wicket. So, it is a great thing to have, where you have 3 or 4 guys who can go at any number,” Kotak noted.