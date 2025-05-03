What is Romario Shepherd's IPL 2025 salary? Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Romario Shepherd was exceptional fpr his side in game 52 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at what is Shepherd's IPL 2025 salary after his brilliant knock.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Romario Shepherd was the star man for his side in game 52 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The side took on five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3.

The side came in to bat after losing the toss, and openers Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell propelled RCB to a great start, scoring 62 and 55 runs, respectively. However, after the great start, the middle-order batters failed to make an impact as Matheesha Pathirana’s three-wicket spell put a serious dent in RCB’s plans.

Where RCB were looking at a score in the range of 170-180 in the second innings, it was Romario Shepherd who was exceptional for the hosts. Coming out to bat in a crunch situation, Shepherd scored 53* runs in 14 deliveries, hitting four sixes and two fours against Khaleel Ahmed in the 19th over.

It is worth noting that Shepherd was roped in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs. 1.5 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, and getting a player of Shepherd’s stature at such a price seems to have been a steal deal for the Rajat Patidar-led side.

Interestingly, the IPL 2025 is Shepherd’s fourth season in the IPL. He represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023, and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024. However, he seems to have found his comfort zone in RCB.

Speaking of the game between RCB and CSK, after Kohli and Bethell’s knocks, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar departed on scores of 17 and 11 runs, respectively. Jitesh Sharma added seven runs on the board as well, with Tim David going unbeaten on a score of two runs. Shepherd’s knock of 53* runs was the highlight for the hosts as they posted a total of 213 runs in the first innings of the game.