What is Pawan Sehrawat's PKL 2025 salary amidst mid-season removal by Tamil Thalaivas?

New Delhi:

Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat was removed from the mid-season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 due to what his team called 'disciplinary issues'. Sehrawat, the current India captain, was sent home after his sudden removal from the squad.

"Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home from the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team’s code of conduct," the franchise posted on its social media platform X.

Meanwhile, Sehrawat took to social media as he reacted on the decision and stated that he would never play the sport if he the allegations are true.

"After yesterday’s post, I thank all of you for your calls and messages. I was in the same team in season 9, and I received a lot of support through my injury back then. Arjun, my younger brother, and I made a lot of plans to take the team forward. However, we were unable to do so due to a particular individual," Sehrawat said in the clip.

"The franchise has put allegations of indiscipline against me, and I have been a part of the Indian team and am fully aware of what discipline means. If I am found to be indisciplined anywhere or if the allegations against me prove to be true, I will not play kabaddi ever again," he added.

What is Pawan's PKL 2025 salary?

Notably, Pawan, the Tamil Thalaivas captain, was roped in by the franchise for 59.6 lakhs in the PKL 2025 auction. He was with the franchise in 2022 when he was picked for Rs 2.26 crore.

Sehrawat has also played for Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants. He was with Bengaluru in 2016 and from 2018 to 2021, while he played with Gujarat in 2017.