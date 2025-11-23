What is KL Rahul's record as captain for India in ODIs and how has he performed leading the side? KL Rahul will be India's stopgap captain for the ODI series against South Africa, with Shubman Gill ruled out because of his recovery from the neck injury. The three-match ODI series begins on November 30 in Ranchi.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be leading the Indian team in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, in the absence of regular skipper Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the assignment as he continued to recover from his neck injury. Rahul will be leading India for the first time in any format after almost two years and having given up the captaincy in the IPL, it will be a welcome return to leadership for the veteran stumper, being the next best alternative in the side, given there is no Shreyas Iyer as well, who had suffered a spleen injury last month.

Rahul has previously led India in 12 ODIs, with the most recent being in December 2023 on the South Africa tour, which the visitors won 2-1. Overall, Rahul has an 8-4 win-loss record as a captain for India in ODIs. It is interesting to note that Rahul began his captaincy career in the format against South Africa on the away tour in 2022 and had lost all three matches. However, in the last nine ODIs with Rahul as captain, India have won eight out of them, with the only loss being against the Proteas in the second ODI of the three-match series in 2023.

Now, Rahul will make a captaincy return against that very opposition, however, at home this time around and will be hoping to continue the winning run.

As a batter while leading the side, Rahul averages 33.55 in 10 innings. Rahul has amassed 302 runs in 10 innings as captain in ODIs, while scoring a highest of unbeaten 58 against Australia in Mohali, among four half-centuries.

Rahul has taken up the middle-order role in the ODIs since then and will be key in India's chances in the series, as India look to take their journey towards the 2027 Cricket World Cup forward, albeit in the absence of their regular captain and vice-captain.

India's ODI squad for South Africa series: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel