What is India's schedule in T20 World Cup 2026? Know here in detail The highly anticipated schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, was finally announced today. India are yet again slotted alongside Pakistan in the same group and the arch-rivals will lock horns after facing thrice in the Asia Cup.

New Delhi:

The schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka was finally announced today. A total of 20 teams are participating in the tournament, and they have been divided into four groups of five teams each. India have been slotted alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia.

The men in blue will start their T20 World Cup campaign on the opening day against the USA in Mumbai on February 7. They will then take on Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 12 before locking horns against the arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India's final group game is on February 18 against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Moreover, if India progress to the Super Eight round of the T20 World Cup, which they are expected to, they will play their matches in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Also, India, if qualified, will play their semifinal in Mumbai while the final is set to take place in Ahmedabad, unless Pakistan qualify, in which case, it will be played in Colombo.

India's schedule in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Date Opposition Venue Time February 7 USA Mumbai 7 PM February 12 Namibia Delhi 7 PM February 15 Pakistan Colombo 7 PM February 18 Netherlands Ahmedabad 7 PM

T20 World Cup to be played from February 7 to March 8

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will be played from February 7 to March 8, with three matches taking place every day during the group stage of the tournament. As far as other groups are concerned, South Africa and New Zealand are slotted in the group of death, Group D, alongside Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE. Only two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight round and Afghanistan were the semifinalists of the previous edition. Hence, New Zealand and South Africa will have to be on top of their game to qualify for the next round.

Here's how teams have been divided in different groups in T20 World Cup 2026:

Group A - India, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan, USA

Group B - Australia, Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Group C - Bangladesh, Italy, England, Nepal, West Indies

Group D - Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE

