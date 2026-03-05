What is highest run-chase at Wankhede Stadium in T20Is after India post 253 in T20 WC semifinal vs England?

Mumbai:

Indian batters wreaked havoc in the second T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sanju Samson launched a scathing attack, powering 89 runs off 42 balls to set the momentum, as Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube played the perfect role of a second fiddle to help India post 253 runs on the board in the first innings. It is also their second-highest total in the T20 World Cup history.

With that, the question arises: What’s the highest successful run-chase in T20Is at the Wankhede Stadium? Interestingly, it’s England who hold the illustrious record. In the 2016 edition of the competition, the Three Lions chased 230 runs against South Africa, winning the match by two wickets. Joe Root played some phenomenal cricket that night, scoring 83 runs to win the game for England.

England will be hoping to rewrite history and chase 254 runs to qualify for the T20 World Cup final. However, it will be a difficult ask, as India have a quality bowling unit, featuring Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, among others.

Samson register joint-highest score for India in knockouts

Despite losing his opening partner Abhishek Sharma early, Samson didn’t change his gears, smacking 89 runs off 42 balls in the semis. With that, he matched the record of Virat Kohli for the joint-most runs by an Indian in knockouts of the T20 World Cup. The former India captain hit 89* against West Indies in the 2016 semi-final against West Indies, which the Men in Blue, however, lost at Wankhede itself.

Meanwhile, Kishan and Dube too showed the right intent as they made 39 and 43 runs, respectively. Towards the fag end, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma went berserk, batting at a strike rate of over 225 runs as India would be pretty happy with the effort. England’s tournament now lies in the hands of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler.

