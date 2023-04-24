What is CSK batter Ajinkya Rahane's salary in IPL 2023?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajinkya Rahane

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday by 49 runs to go top of the points table with their fifth victory in seven matches. Ajinkya Rahane won the Player of the Match award for his exceptional knock of 71* runs off 29 balls. He smacked six fours and five sixes during his stay in the middle helping CSK post a mammoth total of 235 runs in their 20 overs. This is not the first time that Rahane has starred with the bat this season.

He was not a part of the playing XI to start with in IPL 2023 and only got to play due to Ben Stokes' injury. However, the man hasn't looked back since then. His scores of 61, 31, 37, 9 and 71* proves that this is Rahane's second coming in the IPL. His strike-rate of 199.04 is the best this season for any batter. Ever since Rahane has started playing like a beast in the shortest format this season, fans are eager to know his IPL 2023 salary. Interestingly, CSK was the only team to bid for him in the IPL 2023 auction for his base price of INR 50 lakh.

He took a pay cut from his IPL 2022 salary when KKR had secured his services at a base price of INR 1 crore. Nevertheless, Ajinkya Rahane has been superb and looking at his IPL 2023 salary, it can be termed that it was a masterstroke from CSK to buy him at the auction. Even skipper MS Dhoni is happy with the way he has been batting.

"We realise the potential of someone when we allow him to bat the way he bats. We give him the freedom, give him the best position. In a team environment, someone has to sacrifice his slot to allow the others to get more comfortable, and allow the team to succeed," Dhoni said of Rahane. Moreover, Rahane himself still feels that the best is yet to come for him with the bat this season.

"Just had a clear mindset. If the thing between your ears is right, your mind is right then you'll be fine. I'm just trying to enjoy my game. The wicket was a bit sticky, but once you are in you have a great chance. We had a great start, and after that I wanted to play my shots and keep the momentum. I've enjoyed all my knocks so far, I still feel the best is yet to come. It is a great learning, I've played under Mahi bhai for India for many years, and now even at CSK it has been a great learning. If you listen to whatever he says, you will more often than not perform," Rahane said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Latest Cricket News