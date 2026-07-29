What is 'Clicky Ponting' and why is the viral cricket controversy trending on social media? WATCH VIDEO

London:

English club cricket is at the centre of an unusual controversy after a player was accused of using finger-clicking to influence umpiring decisions. It prompted a formal investigation by the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League.

The inquiry follows the circulation of videos from a Division Two fixture on July 25, 2026, in which Saltburn Cricket Club fielder Brian Devine is alleged to have clicked his fingers as the ball passed the bat before it was caught by the wicketkeeper. The alleged act is said to have created the sound of an edge in matches played without technologies such as DRS or Snickometer, where umpires rely solely on what they see and hear.

The league, in the meantime, has announced that the matter is currently under review and the disciplinary procedures are underway.

“The League have received a formal complaint regarding alleged incidents in a Division Two game on Saturday 25th July 2026. A full investigation has been initiated and until such time as the formal processes are complete no further comment will be made,” the statement read.

Why is it called Clicky Ponting?

The controversy has rapidly spread beyond local cricket, with Devine attracting the nickname "Clicky Ponting" in reference to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. The clips have been widely shared online, turning an amateur league incident into an international talking point.

English media identified Devine as the player at the centre of the allegations. When approached by the Daily Mail, the veteran club cricketer, who is also a company secretary and director of a livestock auction business, declined to discuss the investigation.

Meanwhile, the opposition players have claimed the alleged tactic was not confined to a single match. Norton player Noman Shabir alleged the finger-clicking had occurred repeatedly throughout the season.

Nightmare for statisticians

The allegations have also drawn attention to Saltburn's wicketkeeping figures. Records show wicketkeeper Josh Bowes claimed 31 catches across his previous eight matches, including eight in a single innings. By comparison, the Test cricket record for wicketkeeping dismissals in one innings stands at seven, jointly held by Wasim Bari, Bob Taylor, Ian Smith and Ridley Jacobs.

Following the online reaction, livestreams of several Saltburn matches were reportedly removed from the club's website.

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