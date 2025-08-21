What is Bronco test? Know all about rugby-centric fitness trial Indian players will have to undergo In a recent development, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian team will reportedly be undergoing the Bronco test, which is a rugby-centric test that will focus on the fitness of the players ahead of some major assignments.

New Delhi:

With several major assignments coming up for team India, it is of crucial importance for the players to maintain a high level of fitness. To help maintain such levels of fitness, a rugby-centric Bronco Test has reportedly been introduced by the Indian team’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian le Roux.

The Bronco Test is a training exercise in which a player starts off with a 20-metre shuttle run, which is followed by a 40-metre run and a 60-metre run as well. The three runs constitute one set. It is worth noting that a player is required to do five such sets, which will add up to 1200 metres without a break. The players are expected to complete the test in six minutes.

It is interesting to note that some of the players from the team have already taken the Bronco test at the BCCI’s (Board of Control for Cricket in India) centre of excellence in Bengaluru. Apart from the Bronco test, the BCCI also has a Yo-Yo Test and a 2-kilometre time trial as fitness tests for the stars of the Indian team.

Notably, Le Roux joined the Indian team as the strength and conditioning coach in June 2025; he was also in the same position in team India back in January 2002 to May 2003, and was also a part of South Africa’s coaching staff, alongside stints in the IPL teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

Many of India’s contracted players have travelled to Bengaluru for the test

Notably, some of India’s contracted players have travelled to Bengaluru to take the Bronco test, introduced at the centre of excellence. The test has been put forward to maintain the fitness standards, and the coaches are looking to prioritise more running drills for the fast bowlers, instead of weight training.

“The Bronco Test has been introduced at the Centre of Excellence. Some of India’s contracted players have travelled to Bengaluru and have taken the test. The Bronco Test is being used to ensure there are clear fitness standards,” a source in the know was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

