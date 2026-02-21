What is Babar Azam's role in Pakistan's T20I team? Head coach Mike Hesson explains

Colombo:

Babar Azam's role in Pakistan's T20I team is being questioned more than ever, especially after he didn't get to bat for the first time in his career after being named in the playing XI. Against Namibia, the likes of Khawaja Nafay and Shadab Khan were sent ahead of the former Pakistan captain and head coach Mike Hesson clearly explained the reason for the same and Babar's role in the team too on the eve of their Super 8 clash against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.

In the process, Hesson also more or less confirmed that Babar Azam will not regain his place at the top of the order but maintained his stance on him as a fine player through the middle if required. "Babar's well aware that his strike rate in the powerplay is less than 100 in T20 World Cups. That's not a role we think we need here. We think he's a fine player through the middle if required. If we're in a little bit of trouble, or as we saw against the USA, once he gets himself set, he can increase his strike rate at that point," Hesson said.

Babar Azam strikes at 86.17 in powerplay in T20 World Cups

Mike Hesson's number crunching in this regard is spot on as Babar Azam has scored 187 runs of 217 deliveries at a strike rate of 86.17 in the powerplay in five T20 World Cups he has played so far. He is the only player in the T20 World Cup history to have faced more than 200 balls in the powerplay and strike at below 90. His long-time opening partner Mohammad Rizwan is also on the list, with a strike rate of 98.17.

As far as Babar Azam not being sent to bat against Namibia is concerned, Hesson stated that there were players in the line-up at that point who could've performed much better than him. "It's what the team requires [Babar batting lower down the order]. Babar's well aware of that.

"We brought Babar back in for a specific role post the Asia Cup. We wanted some batsmanship through the middle, and he certainly brings that for us. And he did many games through the last ten. The other day we got to the 12th over mark and from that point, Babar's not the best person to come in," the Pakistan head coach added.

Also Read