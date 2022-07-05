Explained: What is 'Bazzball' - England's newfound approach in Test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Brendon McCullum | File Photo

Ever since Brendon McCullum took over as the head coach of the England Test team, there is a word called 'Bazzball' that has been trending now and then.

As soon as England beat India by seven wickets in the Edgbaston Test, 'Bazzball' was one of the top trends on Twitter.

So, What is 'Bazzball'?

Well, the meaning of the term is similar to what Brendon McCullum has made his career out of. Fearlessness.

Bazzball is nothing but England's newfound approach in Test cricket. The approach calls for them to be ultra-positive while batting and always go for the win. The approach was well on display in the fourth innings of the test match as England scripted history by chasing down their highest ever total in Test cricket.

Not many would have thought at the end of India's 2nd innings that a target of 378 would be treated with such disdain by the England players. As soon as their openers came out to bat and started their innings, the message was clear - they were going for the target.

In what can only be called a supremely fearless approach or 'Bazzball', the England openers drove the team past 100 in 20 overs. Yes, that's the kind of beating the openers dished out. Bumrah came into the attack, sent Crawley back in the hut, and England lost two more wickets in no time. They could have panicked. After all, they went from 107/0 to 109/3. But it wasn't to be, and that's what Bazzball is all about.

What followed was pure destruction as Joe Root and Bairstow joined hands to demolish the Indian bowling attack, piled up individual centuries, stitched together a historic 269-run partnership, and took their side home.

Fair to say, the team that once revolutionised ODI cricket, is well on their way to lifting Test cricket to a whole different level.