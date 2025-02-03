What is Abhishek Sharma's IPL 2025 salary?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma made the headlines on Sunday (February 2) with a belligerent century, his second for India, in the fifth and final T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. His T20 stocks have been at an all-time high since IPL last year when he probably transformed his batting in the shortest format of the game.

The southpaw amassed 484 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 204.21 with three fifties to his name. On the back of this show, he made it to India's T20I team and after smashing 135 runs, Abhishek might have already sealed his place for the T20 World Cup next year at home.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old will next be seen playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has been featuring for SRH since the 2019 season and has grown in stature every year. Thanks to his exceptionally consistent show in the last three editions, Abhishek Sharma was retained by SRH ahead of the mega auction for the 2025 season.

He will be earning a staggering Rs 14 crore in the upcoming IPL edition, a massive rise of 115.4% as SRH was earlier paying him Rs 6.5 crore. Notably, SRH had retained the youngster ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction as well.

As far as the recently concluded T20I series against England is concerned, Abhishek Sharma finished as the top run-scorer with 279 runs to his name in five innings at an average of 55.8 and a strike rate of 219.69 with 24 fours and 22 sixes to his name. He will now be looking forward to continuing in the same vein in the IPL playing for SRH after resting for around a month.