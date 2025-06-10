What if WTC final between Australia and South Africa ends in draw? South Africa will play Australia in the World Test Championship 2025 finale at the iconic Lord's. However, what if the match ends in a draw or the weather plays spoilsport? Here's everything you need to know about the WTC final.

London:

Defending champions Australia will play South Africa in the World Test Championship final at the iconic Lord’s, starting June 11. Ahead of that, the Pat Cummins-led side needs to sort their batting order as Marnus Labuschagne’s form is a matter of concern. The Australia international has averaged 28.33 in the current WTC cycle, which might force the team to take a tough call of dropping him for Cameron Green.

Green has been fantastic since his return from injury, scoring 467 runs in five matches for Gloucestershire. The all-rounder is set to feature in the playing XI but his batting position needs to be sorted. In case Australia drop Labuschagne, Green can fit in at three with Steve Smith at four or vice versa. The team management can also ask him to open in place of Sam Konstas.

Australia have certain issues to solve, but the same cannot be said for South Africa. They have a sorted unit, but the players don’t have enough experience playing against tougher opponents like England and Australia in red-ball cricket. That might bother the batters as the likes of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc won’t make it easy for the Proteas. On top of that, the Temba Bavuma-led side will be under pressure, having lost three ICC finals recently - two women's T20 Cup finals and one men's.

What will happen if Australia and South Africa end in a draw?

In case the finish on level terms, both Australia and South Africa will share the Test mace. However, there’s also a reserve day in place. If any of the day is affected due to the weather, the match will move to the sixth day. In the 2021 WTC final between India and New Zealand, the first day was ruined due to rain, and the match eventually continued till the sixth day.

The same will happen this time as well, as June 16 is marked as a reserve day. As things stand, there’s a high possibility of a chance for Day 2 to be affected by rain.