What happens to India's WTC final chances if Kanpur Test ends in a draw due to bad weather?

Image Source : AP Only 35 overs of play has been possible in a couple of days in the second Test in Kanpur between India and Bangladesh

A couple of days and just 35 overs of play taking place doesn't sound right, isn't it? There has been some rain in Kanpur in the last few days, however, the drainage facilities along with a frustratingly light but continues drizzle irritated the fans, the players and the viewers alike with no play on the second day of the India-Bangladesh series decider. With the forecast improving only from Day 4 onwards, the second Test is increasingly heading towards a draw.

However, a draw, especially in a home Test match that too against Bangladesh is not what the doctor ordered for India keeping the World Test Championship (WTC) points in mind. Given how India have played at home in the last few years in Test matches, a 2-0 series victory was on the cards for the Rohit Sharma-led side against Bangladesh and now a draw due to rain would definitely affect their qualification scenario.

India have a PCT (points percentage) of 71.67 in 10 matches. A win in Kanpur would have shot up India's PCT to 74.24. However, if it is a draw, India's PCT will drop to 68.18 and this might have consequences in terms of the number of wins the two-time finalists would require in order to get to their third straight final even though they will remain at the top of the table.

So, if the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh does end in a draw, India will have 90 points in their tally in 11 matches. There are eight more matches to be played in the remaining WTC cycle for India and if the Indian team wins four out of those games, their PCT will reach 60.52, which will be borderline but it might eventually be enough.

However, to completely seal the spot just to be sure, India might have to win a fifth. If India had won in Kanpur, a total of four more wins in the remaining matches would have been enough. However, only four points from Kanpur Test might be a bit out of the syllabus barrier in Rohit Sharma and Co's path.

India have qualified with a PCT of 58 once, however, that might not be a possibility anymore if one of the teams in the middle of the table makes a late charge, like Sri Lanka have. Hence, if India are able to beat New Zealand 3-0, they will have to win a couple of Tests in Australia, which will be a huge task given that the hosts will be like a wounded monster waiting to pounce on its favourite enemy.

Five wins out of the remaining eight Test matches will bump up India's PCT to 65.79, which eventually would be enough for India to make it through. However, this all will come into the equation if the Kanpur Test ends in a draw. There are still three days remaining and everyone is hoping for some play on Sunday, September 29.