What happens if rain washes out PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad? Check here Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru battle it out for the IPL 2025 title as they face each other in the final of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, one has to keep an eye on the weather. Here is what will happen if IPL 2025 final is washed out due to rain.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have history in their sights as they face each other in the final of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, June 3. Having never been an IPL title in their last 17 years, one of them will finally get to feel what the elusive crown feels like.

RCB are into their fourth final and first since 2016 when they went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a close high-scoring encounter. They were on the wrong end of the final in 2011 and 2009 too, when they lost to Chennai Super Kings and Deccan Chargers respectively.

Meanwhile, PBKS are into their second IPL final and first since its heartbreak of 2014, when they, too, lost a high-scoring nail-biter to Kolkata Knight Riders, robbed of a chance to win the elusive IPL crown. While it will put its best foot forward and hope that the 18th time is lucky for it, one will have to keep an eye on the weather, too.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad weather report for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 final

There are chances of rain in the lead-up to the IPL 2025 final. According to Accuweather, there are 61% chances of rain on June 3, with afternoon showers predicted in parts of the city. The hourly updates give a clearer picture.

There are 20% chances of precipitation from 9 AM to 11 AM, before being 18%, 15% and 20% for the next four hours. The rain chances go up to 49% at 4 PM, followed by 57% and 51%% at 5 PM and 6 PM. By the time of the toss at 7 PM, there is only a 5% chance of showers, with 2% over the next four hours till 11 PM.

What happens if rain washes out the match?

If rain intervenes in the final, there is an extra time of 120 minutes kept for the play to begin without being cut short. No overs will be cut till two hours. However, if there is no play possible on June 3, we do have a reserve day for the final and in this case, the summit clash will take place on June 4 at the same venue.

However, even if there is no play possible on June 4, the team that finished higher on the points table will be adjudged the winner. In this case, Punjab Kings will be declared IPL 2025 champions if rain washes out both days, as they were on top of the standings.