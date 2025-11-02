What happens if IND vs SA World Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day? Check here The Women's World Cup awaits a new winner as India and South Africa face each other in the final in Navi Mumbai. However, the start of the play was delayed due to the bad weather in Navi Mumbai.

New Delhi:

India and South Africa face off in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with a new women's cricket champion to be crowned on Sunday, November 2. Neither team has won a Women's title in their maiden ODI World Cup final: South Africa in their maiden, India in their third.

The start of the clash between the two teams was delayed due to rain in Navi Mumbai. The toss was to be held at 2:30 PM IST, but was pushed back due to rain and a wet outfield. But what if it keeps raining on the match day?

What if the clash is washed out?

There will be all attempts to get a result of the final on Sunday. Overs will start reducing only after 5 PM, with two extra hours being at the disposal. There is a provision for a short game too, with the cut-off time for a 20-over per side clash being 9:08 PM IST. If rain prevents the clash from taking place on Sunday, there is a reserve day in place to decide the winner, with November 3 being that extra day.

But if the reserve day is also washed out, the two teams will be declared joint winners, and both South Africa and India will share the trophy.