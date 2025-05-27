What happened when Mumbai Indians finished 4th on the points table last time in IPL? Mumbai Indians suffered a rather commanding defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings in their final league stage clash in Jaipur and finished fourth on the table. The five-time champions will play the eliminator while Punjab Kings currently await the result of Tuesday's game for Qualifier 1.

Jaipur:

Mumbai Indians fluffed their chance of making it to the top two despite four results going their way in the last week in the ongoing IPL season. Despite starting the season with four losses, the Mumbai Indians won the next six games in a row to be in the running for a place in the top two, but lost to Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings in two of their last three games to fall behind and will now have to content with a spot in the eliminator and take a longer route to make it to the final, if they can actually achieve it.

The five-time champions have finished in fourth position a couple of times in the IPL before, however, whenever they played the eliminator, they didn't win the title. 2014 was the first time that the Mumbai Indians finished fourth, after pulling off a heist against the Rajasthan Royals (chasing 195 in 14.3 overs) in one of the most iconic games of the tournament's history. The Men in Blue had managed to qualify by the skin of their teeth, but failed to replicate their heroics in the eliminator as their arch rivals won the knockout clash comfortably.

Nine years later, in 2023, the Mumbai Indians qualified in fourth position yet again, with the batting doing the carry job for the Men in Blue. Mumbai Indians actually won the leiminator in the 2023 edition of the IPL, beating the Lucknow Super Giants but ran into the Shubman Gill train in the second qualifier. Gill played one of the knocks of the IPL playoffs history to destroy Mumbai Indians and deflated the opposition as 234 was always going to be a 1/10 chase in terms of probability.

Season Position Final appearance 2014 4th Eliminator 2023 4th Qualifier 2 2025 4th ??

In five seasons, MI won the title, they finished at the top of the table thrice (2017, 2019, 2020) and in the second place a couple of times (2013 and 2015).

In the ongoing season, the Mumbai Indians haven't beaten any of the other playoff teams and if they have to win the title, they will have to overcome each of them one by one. Mumbai's trio of Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch will be aunavialbel for the playoffs with Jonny Bairstow taking the wicketkeeper's place with Charith Asalanka and Richar Gleeson also joining the squad as temportany replacement.

The Punjab Kings got a short turnaround and hence, will have to hit the ground running in the first qualifier while they await for the confirmation of their Thursday opponents.