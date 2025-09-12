What happened when India vs Pakistan clash last took place in Asia Cup T20? The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is set to be played on Sunday (September 14) in the Asia Cup. The two teams last locked horns in the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 when they faced twice and both matches went down the wire till the last over.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other on Sunday (September 14) in the ongoing Asia Cup. The two teams have been locking horns only in the ACC and ICC tournaments for more than a decade now and the last time these two faced in the T20 Asia Cup was back in 2022. In between, the ODI Asia Cup also took place in 2023 and India won the Super Four clash comfortably while the group stage encounter between them was washed out due to rain.

India won the thriller in group stage clash vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Both teams were quite different three years ago, and Pakistan were bundled out for 147 runs in 19.5 overs in the group stage clash played in Dubai. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star for India as he returned with figures of 4/26 in his four overs, while Hardik Pandya also accounted for three scalps. Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan picked up two and one wickets respectively, as it was the first time that all 10 wickets were picked up by the Indian fast bowlers.

In response, India also lost wickets, and at 53/3 in 9.1 overs, it looked like they would fall short in the run chase. However, Ravindra Jadeja held fort at one end while Hardik played a blinder with the bat to take India home in the last over thriller. Hardik remained unbeaten on 33 off 17 balls as he smashed a maximum when six runs were needed off the last three balls. The all-rounder also won the player of the match for his all-round show in the encounter.

Pakistan won the crucial Super Four clash vs India

The two teams faced once again in a more important Super Four clash during the Asia Cup 2022. Dubai hosted the marquee clash yet again and this time, India had to bat first. The men in blue put up a brilliant display with the bat, posting 181 runs in their 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Virat Kohli was the top-scorer with a 60-run knock, even as Shadab Khan picked up a couple of wickets for Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan always had wickets in hand in the chase thanks to Mohammad Rizwan's 71-run knock. However, he got out in the 17th over, leaving his team to get 35 runs in the last three overs. The equation came down to 26 runs off the last two overs, but the hero of the last match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, conceded 19 runs in the penultimate over and Pakistan won the thriller this time with one ball and five wickets in hand.

