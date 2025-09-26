What happened when India last faced Pakistan in the final of T20 tournament? India and Pakistan are set to face each other for the third time in three weeks and this time it is the final of the Asia Cup. After 18 years, the arch-rivals are locking horns in the summit clash of a T20 tournament, having last locked horns in the 2007 T20 World Cup final.

Dubai:

India and Pakistan will face each other for the first time in the final of the Asia Cup. The continental event has been played since 1984, and this is the first time the two teams will be locking horns in the summit clash. However, it was in 2007 when the arch-rivals last faced in the final of a T20 tournament, in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in the shortest format. It was the start of a new era in Indian cricket as the MS Dhoni-led young side created history to become the first-ever world champions in T20Is.

The match was played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, and it turned out to be a last-over thriller. After opting to bat first, India posted 157 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Opening batter Gautam Gambhir, who is now the head coach of Team India, smashed 75 runs off 54 balls with eight fours and two sixes to his name. Rohit Sharma also played a vital role down the order in propelling the team's score with an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls.

Umar Gul was the best bowler for Pakistan, picking up three wickets for just 28 runs in his four-over spell.

Pakistan crumble in the chase before making a comeback, but India held their nerve

RP Singh got India off to a brilliant start with the ball, dismissing Mohammad Hafeez in the first over itself, while Kamran Akmal was also dismissed for a duck. Meanwhile, Imran Nazir got off to a flyer, smashing 33 runs off 14 balls at a strike rate of 235.71 with four fours and two sixes.

However, once he was dismissed run out, Pakistan lost their way completely, as they were left reeling at 77/6 in the 12th over of the innings. Just when one felt that Pakistan were down and out in the game, Misbah-ul-Haq hit four sixes to bring the team back in the game. With Joginder Sharma delivering the final over, Pakistan needed six runs off the last four balls and were certainly deemed the favourites to win.

Sreesanth takes arguably the best catch of his career

However, for some weird reason, Misbah tried to go for a scoop shot, only for Sreesanth to take the catch at short fine leg, and India won the thriller by five runs. Pakistan were bundled out for 152 runs with three balls left in the innings and Irfan Pathan won the Man of the Match award for returning with figures of 3/16 in his spell. He dismissed Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi and Yasir Arafat during his spell to leave Pakistan reeling.

18 years later, India and Pakistan are once again locking horns in the final of a T20 tournament and things are already heated off the field due to the on-field gestures of cricketers linking it to the conflict between the two countries earlier this year.

