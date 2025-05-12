What happened to Virat Kohli? Why did he retire from Test cricket? Virat Kohli's retirement has certainly come as a shock for the Indian fans. He leaves a massive hole in the middle-order of the Test team ahead of the England tour next month. Why did he retire? What happened to Kohli? Here we explore all possible reasons

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli's retirement from Tests doesn't seem right. The man who rated Test cricket as the pinnacle of the sport and wanted to score more than 10000 runs in it, cannot retire being on the cusp of it. Yes, Kohli has called it quits from the format he loved the most, with 9230 runs after 123 matches, averaging 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. But what happened to Virat Kohli? Why did he bring curtains down on his Test career so early? Let us explore some of the possible reasons that led to Kohli taking arguably the toughest decision of his career:

1. Kohli's form in Test cricket since November 2019

Virat Kohli's form in the whites since November 2019 might have a lot to do with his retirement from the format. His century drought in Tests commenced after a 136-run knock against Bangladesh in 2019, and that started his downfall in the format. When Kohli scored that century, his 27th in Tests, he averaged 54.97 after 84 Tests and had 7202 runs to his name with every chance of crossing the 10000-run mark soon. But in the next 39 Tests and 69 innings, the man could only muster 2028 runs at a mediocre average of 30.72, with only three more 100-plus scores. The numbers were massively poor, and a not-so-great Australia might have been the final nail in the coffin.

2. His 'I am done' comments on the Australia tour

Virat Kohli started the much-anticipated Australia tour with a brilliant century in Perth at the Optus Stadium. But little did anyone know it was the last time he would raise the bat in elation in the whites? What followed in the next four Test matches was an aberration! He got out in the same way, going for the ball outside the fourth stump and edging it behind the stumps. After repeating the same mistakes again and again, Kohli reportedly said, "I am done," multiple times to his teammates, hinting at retirement from the longest format of the game.

3. Start of new WTC cycle

The upcoming England tour is set to mark the commencement of the fourth cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Each WTC cycle runs for two years. If Kohli was already thinking of stepping away from the format, he might have thought that it was only logical for him to retire before the start of the new cycle instead of doing it in the middle of it. This will allow a good enough time for the new player, who will replace him in the team, to settle down and nail his place down.