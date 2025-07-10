What happened to Rishabh Pant? Substitute Dhruv Jurel keeps wickets vs England at Lord's Rishabh Pant injured his hand in the 34th over and was forced to leave the field. After receiving treatment, he was replaced by Dhruv Jurel. Pant had earlier taken a blow on the same hand. His condition remains under observation.

London:

India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant hurt his hand and was forced to sub out in the 34th over of the match. He had already received treatment for the same hand earlier in the session and looked visibly in pain after the ball once again hit his hand while collecting it. The physio rushed immediately and attended to the 27-year-old as a cooling spray was applied after checking the extent of the injury.

After the spray, Pant was also handed a drink by the physio, signalling continued concern over his condition. Dhruv Jurel was immediately signalled, who was already on the sidelines, and the youngster then eventually replaced him in the middle. Meanwhile, the Indian camp will be keeping a close watch on Pant’s status, given his key role in both keeping duties and middle-order batting.

