What happened to Babar Azam, as Pakistan captain is currently doubtful for third Test vs England?

Birmingham:

Ahead of the third Test against England, Pakistan captain Babar Azam is reportedly ill. He is currently suffering from a high fever on the eve of the Edgbaston Test. Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema has confirmed the development to Geo News. However, he expects the 31-year-old to regain full fitness before the marquee Test, which could very well shape Babar’s future as Test captain.

“According to highly credible sources, Pakistan captain Babar, who was dismissed for eight and six runs in the Lord's Test, is under considerable pressure following the team's defeat and the decision to send the head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and seven players back to the country, and has now been suffering from a high fever,” the report read.

Pakistan cricket in tragedy

The setback of Babar being ill comes at a turbulent point in Pakistan's tour, with the team having lost the opening two Tests and undergone sweeping changes following the defeat at Lord's last Saturday. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad have been released from the squad, while five uncapped players have been called up.

The coaching staff has also been changed. Sarfaraz Ahmed has been removed as head coach, while Umar Gul has left his position as bowling coach. Mike Hesson, who already oversees Pakistan's white-ball teams, will now coach the Test side for the remainder of the England tour. Ashley Noffke has been appointed bowling coach.

Further upheaval followed when chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from the selection committee. He has also relinquished his role as batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy.

Pakistan's immediate challenge is to stop a prolonged decline away from home. They have lost 10 of their last 11 away Tests and sit at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings, with two victories and six defeats and a points percentage of 16.67.

Babar's fitness will therefore be closely monitored as Pakistan prepare for a third attempt to change the course of the series. The cricketer himself needs to step up with the bat after an underwhelming season.

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