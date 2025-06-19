What happened between Vinoo Mankad and CK Nayudu during India's tour of England in 1952? Read to find out what altercation happened between former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad and CK Nayudu when India toured England back in 1952, and why Mankad played in the Lancashire league during the tour.



The India-England Test series is no stranger to controversies; from the Jadeja-Anderson feud in 2014 to Sudhir Naik allegedly shoplifting, the series has had its fair share of controversies. However, very few compare to the controversy that raged between legendary all-rounder Vinoo Mankad and the chairman of selectors, CK Nayudu.

India was touring England back in 1952 when Mankad was offered a contract to play in the Lancashire League. With the contract being offered, Mankad came forward and stated that he would not be signing the contract if the board offered him a guaranteed spot in the side for the England tour.

The then chairman of selectors, CK Nayudu, denied Mankad’s request, stating that they cannot offer him a guaranteed spot. In response, Mankad opted out and instead represented Haslingden in the Lancashire League. As the series began, England put in an exceptional performance and breezed past the Indian team. After the first loss, Mankad was brought back in the side to help their struggle.

Mankad made an instant impact for his side

Brought in for the second Test of the series, Vinoo Mankad put in an excellent performance. Opening the innings, the all-rounder amassed 72 runs. Vijay Hazare went unbeaten on 69 runs as India posted a total of 235 runs in the first innings of the game.

In response, England posted 537 runs on the board, with Mankad putting in an exceptional showing with the ball, taking five wickets in the first innings. Furthermore, the all-rounder followed it up by another brilliant performance in the second innings.

Coming out to bat, hoping to minimise the trail, Mankad scored 184 runs, helping India post 378 runs in the second innings, giving England a target of 77 runs to chase. Despite his best efforts, Mankad was unable to help India win the game but put in a brilliant effort in saving it, as England won the game by eight wickets.