What exactly happened as Pakistan drop seven players, sack coach in between England Test series?

New Delhi:

After a 194-run defeat to England at Headingley, Pakistan have made an extraordinary mid-series overhaul. They have released seven players from the squad and also removed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. Interestingly, five uncapped players have been called up, while Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have also found a place. However, collectively, they have only 10 Test appearances between them.

From the squad, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad have all been released. The replacements are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

In the coaching department, Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, who work with Pakistan's white-ball teams as head coach and bowling coach, respectively, have joined the Test staff for the remainder of the England tour.

Now, the scale of the intervention is particularly striking because the Edgbaston match is a dead rubber. Pakistan had already lost at Lord's before England completed the series victory at Headingley. Thus, it remains unclear on what kind of message the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is trying to send it to players and team management.

Ali Usman dropped despite good performance

Usman’s departure is among the more notable selection decisions. The spinner took his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings at Headingley, becoming the first visiting spinner to achieve the feat at the venue since 1972. Jamal, meanwhile, had only recently returned to the Test set-up, while Usman and Zafar had received their first Test call-ups for the Caribbean and UK tours.

On the other hand, Rizwan's place had come under scrutiny after a poor run with the bat, despite strong wicketkeeping on the tour. Imam's fitness also became a contentious issue after he suffered a grade-1 left calf tear at Lord's and did not bat or field in the match.

Now what exactly happened?

Pakistan have a history of chopping and changing coaches. Thus, this doesn’t come as a surprise. They have appointed Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie, Aaqib Javed, Azhar Mahmood, Mohammad Hafeez, Grant Bradburn and Mickey Arthur since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Nothing is constant in Pakistan team and the latest media backlash could be one of the reasons behind the PCB considering wholesale changes. The Lord’s defeat was their 15th loss in 20 Tests. They are bottom of the World Test Championship standings, the same position they occupied at the end of the previous cycle.

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