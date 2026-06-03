What did Virat Kohli say to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after IPL 2026 final? WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi:

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s successive IPL win at the Narendra Modi Stadium, star batter Virat Kohli was spotted having a chat with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was invited to watch the final against Gujarat Titans. Two days after the win in Ahmedabad, RCB finally released the conversation between India’s present and future, where Kohli was heard advising the 15-year-old to play his natural game and not to listen to ideas of what other people has to offer.

“Yaha se upar jana hai. Jo huya hai woh achi mehnat aur belief ke wajah se huya. Kaun kya bol raha hai, kaise bol raha hai... Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari. Khatam game (From here, you only go higher. Whatever has happened is because of your hard work and belief. Doesn't matter what people say or how they say it. A Bihari beats them all. End of story),” Kohli said in the video.

The video was accompanied by a message from RCB, which described the meeting as an exchange between a player who helped redefine India's batting approach and a teenager who has emerged as one of the most fearless young talents in the game.

Kohli-Sooryavanshi bond

The bond between Kohli and Sooryavanshi had already attracted attention earlier in the season. Following RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, Kohli met the youngster and signed his Orange Cap. Throughout the tournament, Sooryavanshi was regularly seen displaying the cap whenever he returned to the top of the run-scoring charts.

Meanwhile, on the night of the final, he watched proceedings from the stands alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah before becoming one of the biggest winners of the evening during the presentation ceremony. The teenager finished IPL 2026 as the competition's leading run-scorer with 776 runs, securing the Orange Cap. His strike rate of 237.3 earned him the Super Striker award, while his 72 sixes brought him the Most Sixes honour after setting a new record for a single season.

His performances across the tournament also earned him the Most Valuable Player award. The organisers later added a fifth accolade to his collection by naming him the Emerging Player of the season.

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